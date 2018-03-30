France does not anticipate launching any military operations in northern Syria that fall outside the international coalition’s fight against Islamic State, France24 reported quoting French presidency source.

“France doesn’t foresee any new military operation on the ground in northern Syria outside of the international coalition,” the source said.

“(But) if the president felt that, in order to achieve our goals against Islamic State, we needed a moment to bolster our military intervention, then we should do it, but it would be within the existing framework,” the source said, without elaborating.