Within the framework of the lawsuit on charges of insulting the Turkish president, the Turkish court has issued an arrest warrant for Istanbul Armenian journalist Hayko Bağdat.
The Turkish president had filed a lawsuit against Bağdat for the expressions he had used in an article in Taraf newspaper in 2015, reported the Turkish service of Ahval news agency.
The Turkish court had petitioned to a Berlin court to summon Hayko Bağdat for an explanation in connection with the aforesaid lawsuit and to forward that explanation to them. The German court, however, had refused to call Bağdat for questioning.
Subsequently, the Turkish court decided to issue an arrest warrant for him.
Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Hayko Bağdat for his journalistic activities, and therefore he has moved from Turkey to Germany.