French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has arrived on a visit to Armenia.

The minister visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne visited the French school in Yerevan where he attended the official unveiling of the sign that bears the new name of the school.

The school has been renamed after renowned French writer and humanitarian Anatole France, as a tribute to this great defender and advocate of the Armenian Issue.

A 15-minute hailstorm damaged already-bloomed apricot trees in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

The hail on the ground is like a snow cover, the air temperature is low, and therefore the hail is not melting.

Rainy weather was registered throughout Armenia, and the temperature is expected to fall by 5-6 degrees over a weekend.

Greece wants to see a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, Greek Defense Minister said in Yerevan.

During the visit, the minister met with President Serzh Sargsyan and his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan. He also attended ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition.

Armenia and Greece want to live in peace, Panagiotis Kammenos said, adding that both countries face common challenges in the modern world.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is being ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling. Sarkozy faces accusations of taking millions in illegal campaign financing from then-Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The former president, can appeal the order, and no potential trial date has been set. He has denied wrongdoing.

Russia is responding to the measures introduced by U.S. and European countries over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Russia is expelling 60 US diplomats and is closing down the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

On Friday Moscow said UK has one month to cut number of its diplomats in Russia. In addition, Dutch, Italian and Lithuanian diplomats will be expelled.

Armenia national squad captain and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the four candidates for Arsenal’s March Player of the Month.

The respective online voting is underway on the official website of the Gunners.