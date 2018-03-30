Russia decided to expel two Danish diplomats, Danish DR radio reported quoting Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, RIA Novosti reported.
"Instead of answering questions of the UK, Russia decided to isolate itself even more. Only Russia is responsible for the current situation," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said.
In late March, a number of countries, including Denmark, announced a coordinated decision to expel Russian diplomats expressing solidarity with Great Britain in connection with the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal.