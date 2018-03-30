The Austrian-born action movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone heart surgery and is now recovering in hospital, Independent reported.
Arnold Schwarzenegger "developed complications" during a scheduled procedure and needed "emergency open-heart surgery," entertainment news website TMZ. claimed.
However, in a statement spokesman Daniel Ketchell said that Schwarzenegger was in stable condition and that the operation was a success, adding that was "the most important thing".
The operation was necessary to replace a valve that had originally been installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect.