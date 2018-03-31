YEREVAN. – In early March, the Armenian MPs of the Armenia-US Friendship Group traveled to the United States for a working visit; the visit was assessed as historic, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times; HZh) newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“HZh had petitioned to the NA [National Assembly] Staff in order to find out the expenses of the MPs’ visit to the US, from where [the NA Staff] they had informed that it [these expenses] is regulated by the (…) decision of the RA government.

“By gathering the criteria which is noted in that decision, it turns out that, overall, 12 thousand 602 [US] dollars, or 6 million [Armenian] drams, have been allocated from the [Armenian] state budget solely for sleeping and nourishment for the historic visit which the MPs paid to the US, from March 5 to 12,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.