A tragic road accident occurred early Saturday, in the Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 3:40am, a Lexus hit Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town resident Gevorg Hovhannisyan, 29, on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway—in the administrative area of Musaler village, then collided with Hovhannisyan’s Mercedes, went off road, and ended up in the area of an unfinished construction.

According to Shamshyan.com, Hovhannisyan was thrown about 20 meters by the impact, and he died en route to hospital.

As per the source, on his way to capital city Yerevan, Hovhannisyan had noticed that a rear wheel of a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli had been damaged on the road, and therefore he had gotten out of his car to help the driver of this vehicle. And this was when the aforesaid Lexus had hit Hovhannisyan at high speed.

Sometime thereafter, Valeri Kh., 38, came to a police station and informed that he was the one driving this Lexus.

The police and investigative department found out that the Lexus is registered under Saribek K., 37.

The source added that Gevorg Hovhannisyan was a relative of ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, General Seyran Saroyan.