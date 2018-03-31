The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Friday at 11:37pm.

It was informed that a road accident had taken place on the Karakert-Arteni intercommunity motorway, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad and a firefighting team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a truck—with Georgian citizen Toma Toikidze (born in 1951) behind its steering wheel—had gone off road, on the aforesaid motorway, and tilted to one side.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, Toikidze was taken out of the truck by local efforts and taken to Armavir town hospital, where doctors said he was in satisfactory condition.