The press service of the US administration informed that President Donald Trump on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional matters, according to Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.

Earlier, Anadolu news agency of Turkey had reported citing a source in the Turkish president’s staff that during the talk, they had conferred on the present-day situation in Syria and Iraq, the events taking place in the Gaza Strip, and the fight against terrorism.