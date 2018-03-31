Igor Vostrikov, who lost his wife, sister, and three children in the large fire that occurred in a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, has posted a video on his Instagram account, and which shows the smoke spreading at the movie theater of this shopping mall, reported RBC news agency of Russia.

Vostrikov posted the recording of the video surveillance cameras that were installed at the halls of this movie theater.

The video shows that even though the doors of the halls were open once the fire had started, people were not coming out of the “red hall.”

The fire at this four-story shopping center had occurred on March 25. According to official information, it claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.