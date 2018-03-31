The “My Step” campaign which is launched by the opposition Civil Contract Party of Armenia, and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan—but this time as the next prime minister, kicked off Saturday from Gyumri.
The respective statement by this political force notes that party chairman, MP Nikol Pashinyan, took his first step, whereby the start of this 14-day walking campaign from Gyumri to capital city Yerevan was announced.
Over the course of these 14 days, the participants in this campaign will walk for around 200 kilometers, take about 300 thousand steps, and on April 13, hold a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan.
The statement also reads that the Pashinyan-led Civil Contract Party, which is part of the opposition “Yelk” (Way Out) bloc, has announced the start of a street effort no to permit Sargsyan from continuing his rule in Armenia.
The “Yelk” bloc’s other two political parties, however, have not joined in this campaign.