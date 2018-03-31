Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili of Georgia is convinced that the number of tourists visiting the country in 2018 will exceed 8 million, according to AliQ Media.

Kvirikashvili recalled that close to 7.5 million tourists visited Georgia in the year past.

To note, according to the National Statistical Service, about 1.5 million tourists visited Armenia in 2017, and this is a 19-percent increase, as compared with 2016.

The number of those traveling abroad from Armenia for tourism has increased as well. Accordingly, 1.48 million people left the country for this purpose in 2017, and this is a 17-percent growth, as compared to 2016.