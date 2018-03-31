STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 250 times, from March 25 to 31.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 3,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The NKR defense army vanguard units, however, continue to control the operative and tactical situation and to confidently carry out their combat task.