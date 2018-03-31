Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), announced that in response to London’s decision to expel Russian diplomats, more than 50 employees of the British diplomatic mission will be expelled from Russia, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
The Russian MFA on Friday stated that it would take actions in response to the United Kingdom and the other western countries that have expelled Russian diplomats, in connection with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in Great Britain.
Even though the British Foreign Office said this decision by Moscow was sad, it did not withdraw its accusations toward the Kremlin.
On March 4, 66-year-old Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Great Britain. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town, and they remain in a critical condition at hospital.
London claims that Russia is involved in the poisoning, whereas Moscow denies this allegation.