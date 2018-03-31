YEREVAN.- The Army55M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenian production has already been used by the Armed Forces for 5 years.

The device is used for intelligence purposes, the lecturer at the Military Aviation University, Major Edgar Movsisyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am correspondent within the the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies.

"The device is fully designed and manufactured in Armenia. It is used for intelligence purposes. It can make any photo shooting, including 3D shooting, "Movsisyan said, adding that Army55M by no aspects concedes to modern unmanned aerial vehicles.