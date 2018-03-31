YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Saturday attended the inauguration of The Alexander Hotel Complex in capital city Yerevan, and which is owned and operated by the Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, LLC (PHOTOS).
The President toured this newly opened one-of-a-kind hotel complex in Armenia and got familiarized with the works and investments, jobs, and quality of services, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Being part of the world-renowned chain of Luxury Collection Hotels owned by Marriott International, the best international standards-compliant The Alexander Hotel was built with quality construction materials and furnishings.
An amount equivalent of about US$53.9 million was spent on this project.
The hotel, which can accommodate up to 230 guests, provides 144 new jobs with an average monthly salary of 280,000 drams (approx. $582). But according to its executives, the number of jobs there is expected to reach 170 in the near future.