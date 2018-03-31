Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey April 3-4, where he will take part in the 7th session of the Russia-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council, the Turkish presidential office said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will chair the session, which will focus on bilateral relations, regional and international matters.
Later on the same day Putin will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
On April 4, a trilateral meeting with the participation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will take place on Syria.