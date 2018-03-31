Putin to visit Turkey on April 4-5

President-elect, France MFA official discuss Armenia-EU partnership agreement

MFA says 50 UK diplomatic mission members will be expelled from Russia

Armenia has new ambassador to France

Armenia President appoints new ambassador to Israel

1.5mn tourists visit Armenia in 2017

Armenia President attends official opening of The Alexander Hotel in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

NATO informs about terms for restoration of collaboration with Russia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired 3,000 shots within one week

First minutes of Russia shopping mall fire are posted on internet

Armenia opposition party leader MP kicks off 14-day walking campaign

US, Turkey leaders discuss events taking place in Gaza

Georgia truck driver hospitalized after Armenia road accident

Car hits, kills Armenia MP’s relative (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: MPs’ “historic” visit to US costs considerable amount to Armenia citizens

Turkey court issues arrest warrant for Istanbul Armenian journalist

Armenia “unmanned tank” changes its purpose depending on what it is installed

Abbas declares ‘national day of mourning’ after fatal Gaza protests

Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83

More than 1,000 Palestinians injured in confrontations with Israeli forces

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open-heart surgery

Armenia President receives Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

Gunman shoots exiled Azeri journalist in southern France

Switalski: Armenia's contribution to development of European culture important for EU

Serzh Sargsyan receives newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia

Russia expels two Danish diplomats

Foreign Ministry: France not planning military operations in north Syria

Members of US Congress pay tribute to HALO Trust workers

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.03.2018

Armenia develops its first Kamikaze drone

Russia expels 13 Ukrainian diplomats

Estonian MFA expects explanations from Baku over Karine Oganesyan's expulsion

Greece defense minister visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Dollar is down, euro is up in Armenia

Moscow expels Lithuanian and Italian diplomats

Demining specialist who was injured in Karabakh landmine explosion still in very critical condition

Moscow expels UK diplomats

Peskov: Russia did not start any diplomatic wars

Russia expels two Dutch diplomats

Armenia President: Young Scientists’ Support Program will continue (PHOTOS)

China hopes for normalization of Russian-US relations

Armenia FM, France MFA official confer on privileged bilateral relations

ArmHiTec 2018: Elbat company plans to start exporting to Arab countries

France MFA official visits French school in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

17-year-old girl tries to commit suicide in Yerevan

Russia ambassador: I’m leaving from Armenia with mixed emotions

Turkey starts preparations for operation in northern Syria

17 migrants killed in Turkey road accident

Hailstorm damages already-bloomed apricot trees in Armenia’s Armavir Province (PHOTOS)

Karabakh police release statement on landmine explosion that killed 3

FM Nalbandian, Greece defense minister discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Thailand bus fire kills 20 migrant workers

France MFA secretary of state pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia outgoing President decides to change nothing

Car crash in Gyumri, 1 person dies on the spot

ArmHiTec 2018: Armenian side interested in anti-drone systems

Armenian man saves children during Russia shopping mall fire

Animated video clip on Armenian Genocide named best at India international festival

Trump may delay South Korea trade deal

State Department may respond to Russia's expulsion of US diplomats

Pope Francis washes and kisses the feet of 12 prison inmates

Germany arrests four Syrians over mosque fire

Russia orders out 60 US diplomats over Skripal case

Kim Jong visit to Beijing to help towards denuclearisation

Yulia Skripal is no longer in critical condition

France’s ex-president Sarkozy to face a corruption trial

Armenian President receives Greek National Defense Minister (PHOTOS)

France, UK and Germany try to persuade EU to back sanctions on Iran

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.03.2018

CSTO expresses concern over situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Preliminary results: El-Sisi wins Egypt elections with 92% of vote

German Foreign Minister calls for seat in UN Council

Sargis Khumaryan mourns death of son and grandson in Kemerevo fire

Russian FM and OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh conflict

Greek minister: Armenia and Greece face common challenges

HALO Trust calls in external investigators to report on Karabakh incident

3 missing found among survivors after Kemerovo fire

Greece defense minister: Turkey is still far from European values

Greek Defense Minister: We want to see speediest resolution of Karabakh conflict

Karabakh President visits number of communities of Askeran region

France MFA secretary of state to visit Armenia

Names of casualties in Karabakh landmine explosion are publicized

3 killed in Armenia road accident

Georgia to expel Russian diplomat over Skripal attack

Dollar remains steady in Armenia

Armenia to propose French Development Agency to provide grant

Armenia included in project to help refugees with qualifications “passports” in Europe

President Sargsyan on hand at Yerevan international exhibition of arms and defense technologies (PHOTOS)

ArmHiTec-2018 exhibition opens in Yerevan

Names of injured in Karabakh landmine explosion are announced

Karabakh parliament statement on 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait is disseminated at UN

IMF to assist Armenia government to become a diversified middle-income economy

Armenia to receive arms from Russia within framework of new defense loan

Armenia government donates residence to incumbent President

Armenia ratifying Kyrgyzstan’s joining EAEU customs duty rate agreement

HALO Trust deminers killed and injured in explosion are natives of Artsakh

Azerbaijan MFA unaware of Estonia citizen of Armenian origin being expelled from Baku airport

3 HALO Trust employees killed and 2 injured in Karabakh landmine explosion

Armenian who died in Russia shopping mall fire with son was bodyguard (PHOTOS)

Landmine explodes in Karabakh, there are dead and injured