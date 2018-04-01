YEREVAN. – Armenia-based Davisur company that is engaged in the production of military equipment and accessories, has been working with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia for many years.

The most important Davisur-made products are bulletproof vests, which are worn by the military on the front line.

“We are gradually developing our products. Now we want to ensure that we also produce the core of a bulletproof vest. The so-called fourth-class armored plates are manufactured in Armenia, and they protect the serviceman. Our goal is to increase the safety,” Ruben Hayrapetyan, the company's chief engineer, told Armenian News -NEWS.am during ArmHiTec-2018 exhibition.

Davisur presented its products at the ArmHiTec-2018 International Arms and Defense Technologies Exhibition that is held in Yerevan these days.

According to Hayrapetyan, the Armenia-made equipment is in no way inferior to foreign products.

“We can compete with foreign companies, while our products are several times cheaper, and the quality is quite high,” he said.