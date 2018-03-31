Saudi air defense on Saturday shot down a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels from neighboring Yemen, Anadolu reported quoting the official SPA news agency.
The missile was fired toward the southern Najran province, but was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air defenses, SPA quoted Murki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis, as saying.
A foreign resident was slightly injured by the missile shrapnel, he said, without unveiling his nationality.
The pro-Houthi al-Masira television confirmed that a missile had been fired toward Najran.
“This hostile action proves the involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance and violation of UN resolutions… in order to threaten the Saudi security and the regional and international security,” al-Maliki said.
Houthi rebels have fired a barrage of missiles toward Saudi territory over the past week, including the capital Riyadh.