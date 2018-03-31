YEREVAN. – President-elect Armen Sarkissian on Saturday met with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, who is visiting Armenia.
The interlocutors spoke about the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie—and which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, and several matters that are on the agenda of Armenian-French relations.
In addition, they discussed the opportunities for cooperation that are opening up within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which Armenia has signed with the European Union (EU).