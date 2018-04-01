Russia’s embassy to London sent a note to the UK Foreign Office on Saturday, listing 14 questions over the so-called Skripal poisoning case, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

"On March 31, the Embassy of the Russian Federation to London sent a note to the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office. It contains a list of questions about the ‘Skripals case’ fabricated against Russia," says the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

Firstly, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked to explain why Russia was denied the right of consular access to the two Russian citizens who came to harm in the United Kingdom and bring to light which antidote had been used for their medical treatment and how such medicines were placed at local medics’ disposal, TASS reported.

Secondly, Moscow demands the Foreign Office reveal what helped the UK identify the alleged "Russian origin" of the nerve agent used for poisoning former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Thirdly, Moscow wonders whether London possesses control samples of the military-grade nerve agent branded as Novichok so that analysis will be carried out to establish whether it was genuinely used.

Moreover, Russia asks a natural question whether samples of the military-grade nerve agent, which the UK refers to as Novichok, or its equivalents have ever been developed in the UK since British apparently have an antidote and they allegedly managed to identify the type of toxic chemical. A sample of that substance should have been needed for comparison.