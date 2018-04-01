Buses with diplomats and escort vehicles have left the territory of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Sputnik reported.

The bus with diplomats, who were proclaimed personae non gratae in the US, has left the embassy building, under the march "Farewell of Slavianka", the same as the diplomats in London some time before.

The second bus with the diplomats will move toward the airport at 3 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Along with the family members a total of 171 people will leave the United States on Saturday on two planes. One of these aircraft will also visit New York and take 14 families from this city.