Governor of Russia’s Kemerovo region Aman Tuleyev resigned following the tragedy in Kemerovo where a shopping mall claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.
In a video message on YouTube Tuleyev said his resignations is “the rights, conscious, the only true decision”.
Tuleyev said he did his best to help and conveyed condolences to the families.
During a rally staged after the fire, the local residents demanded a meeting with Tuleyev and called for his resignation.
Tuleyev did not appear at the rally but met with President Vladimir Putin and apologized for what has happened.