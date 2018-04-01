The U.S. authorities plan to start collecting social media information from nearly everyone who seeks entry into the United States, the State Department filing reveals.
The proposal, if approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), would require most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants to list all social media identities they have used in the past five years, Reuters reported.
The State Department said then that the tighter vetting would apply only to those “who have been determined to warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities.”
Those who fill out the visa application form may also be asked whether they was deported from anywhere. Moreover, a space may appear to indicate all e-mail addresses for the last five years and accounts in certain social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn. As the New York Times has specified earlier, the State Department is given 60 days to study public reaction to this initiative. Even if implemented, the innovations will not affect official delegations and diplomats.