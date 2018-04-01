Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova suggested that the main goal of some Western countries is not to allow the holding of the World Cup in Russia.
Answering the question of the presenter on the 5th channel whether Russia could face isolation from Western countries in the context of the World Cup, Zakharova said it is just a dream and the main goal of the West.
In addition, Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, believes that the events in the UK that started around the poisoning of Skripal are just a pretext for the long-planned provocation of some countries against Russia.
On Monday, Iceland's authorities said their representatives would not come to the World Cuphosted by Russia. As stated in the Icelandic government, such a decision was made in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in UK. In addition, Iceland suspended the bilateral dialogue with Moscow at the highest level.
In turn, Britain decided not to send its official delegation to the World Cup. In addition, the championship will not be attended by Royal family representatives.