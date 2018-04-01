UK defense minister Gavin Williamson called to develop defense capabilities amid the growing threat from Russia.
In his article in the Telegraph, Williamson said the world entered a new dangerous era of war, Kommersant.ru reported.
For the UK defense, it is vitally important to continue development in order to confront these threats tomorrow, the minister said.
He noted that Putin is using growing hybrid opportunities to destroy, undermine and exert influence on countries around the world.
Williamson added that the patience of the world community towards the Russian president is running out. Speaking about the danger coming from Moscow, he recalled the poisoning of former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in British Salisbury. The minister called it a monstrous crime.