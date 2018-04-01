German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke about the significance of the decision to expel Russian diplomats from the EU countries.
Speaking to Bild, Maas said Europeans’ solidarity in choosing measures against Russia was important not only as a manifestation of solidarity with Britain, but also as a signal of unity.
At the same time, he noted that the EU needs Russia as an important pillar of the international order and as a partner in the settlement of regional conflicts and disarmament, RIA Novosti reported.
He said they are open to dialogue and expect that confidence will be gradually restored if Russia is ready for it.