Deputy Secretary John Sullivan is an experienced leader who has earned the trust and respect of his colleagues and the @WhiteHouse. As he assumes the title of Acting Secretary of State today, @StateDept will be in steady hands as Mike Pompeo moves through the nomination process.— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) 1 апреля 2018 г.
Former State Secretary Rex Tillerson was dismissed by President Donald Trump on March 13.