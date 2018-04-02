China hopes the US will cancel the previously imposed duties on steel and aluminum as soon as possible to bring back US-Chinese trade relations, Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the source, China decided to impose duties on US on Monday as countermeasures to US duties on steel and aluminum.

The termination of China's fulfillment of its obligations meets the legitimate rights of China as a WTO member, the statement said.

According to the statement, the parties should resolve the existing disagreements through dialogue, promote further joint development and avoid actions that can damage their trade and economic relations.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on March 23 that would impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce, in its turn, published a list of 128 goods imported from the US, on which duties may be introduced,