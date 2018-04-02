YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan attended a candlelight vigil dedicated to the victims of 2016 April war that took place in Yerevan on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Armenian youth, together with Vigen Sargsyan, performed the Armenian anthem Armenpress reported.

“The Karabakh war and the Artsakh struggle are just one episode of our history. The main lesson of the April war is that we must accept this struggle as a way of our life. Even the most difficult war ends with the documents or agreements, this is a different way of life. And this way of life is the nation-army concept, when any citizen knows his place in the defense of the country,” Sargsyan said.

As reported earlier, on the night of April 2, 2016 Azerbaijan launched a large-scale aggression against the Republic of Artsakh. During April 2-5, there were fights along the entire line of contact with the heaviest clashes in the south (Hadrut) and the northeast (Martakert). Truce was established at noon April 5, the hostilities were stopped.