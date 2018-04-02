Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in connection with his victory in the elections in the Arab Republic of Egypt, wishing him sound health and fruitful activity, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.
“The centuries-old Armenian-Egyptian relations have always been marked by special warmth and openness. Over the past few years, we have managed to deepen the ongoing multifaceted cooperation between our friendly countries and to establish high-level sustainable dialogue based on mutual trust and understanding,” the message reads.