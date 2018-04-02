The approaches were reconsidered after the 2016 April war, adviser to the Artsakh President Tigran Abrahamyan told Artsakhpress.

The military operations in the April of 2016 emphasized our advantages and disadvantages; and we have done a great deal of work in the last two years, he said.

“After the April of 2016, a great work was done to expand our intelligence capabilities. Our task is to keep the adversary’s actions sand movements predictable, and, if needed, prevent any action threatening our security,” Tigran Abrahamyan said.