YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan’s hopes over Karabakh were dashed in April, 2016, the executive director of “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO Larisa Alaverdyan, told reporters on Monday.

Larisa Alaverdyan highlighted the importance of Artsakh President, Bako Sahakyan’s visit to Washington.

“This visit sends a massage of warning for Russia as well. There are new opportunities, and we should use them as efficiently as possible,” she said.

The negotiating process remains at a standstill, she noted, adding that as the result of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, there will be no changes in country’s policy.

“Aliyev simply prevented the possible developments that might pose a threat to his power,” Larisa Alaverdyan said, noting that Azerbaijani political repressions will increase sharply.