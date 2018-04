Armenian army has acquired new weapons after the 2016 April war, chief of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel General Movses Hakobyan told reporters on Monday at the Yerablur military pantheon.

“Much work has been done for the past two years. The enemy will no longer be able to carry out a similar attack, since the Armenian army is ready for everything,” Hakobyan said.

According to the Colonel General, he does not consider Lele Tepe a territory of strategic importance.