Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey’s Ankara on April 3-4 to discuss strategic projects and international issues, including Syria, Kremlin press service reported.
According to the statement, Ankara will host the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council with the participants from Ankara and Moscow.
The sides will discuss the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the implementation of joint strategic projects, particularly energy projects as well as regional and international issues, including joint struggle against terrorism and the situation in Syria, the statement said.