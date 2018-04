The government of Japan decided that Osaka will host G20 summit from 28 to 29 June.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced on Monday that the 2-day G20 summit will open next year in Osaka on the 28th of June.

It will be the first G20 summit held in Japan. The government selected 8 municipalities for the G20 ministerial meetings, NHK World reported.

The decision to hold the next summit in Osaka was made as a result of last year’s summit in Germany.