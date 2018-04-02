YEREVAN. – We cannot shoulder Armenia’s defense on one part of population, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters.

“We realized that the defense of the country cannot be entrusted to only one part of society or can be alienated from the way of life of the state. We realized that this is the way of life of the entire political system, and this is the basis for our further steps in the context of all those programs that we will implement . We will be ready to defend the country in accordance with the nation-army concept,” Sargsyan said at a military cemetery on April 2, the second anniversary of the four-day war.

The Armenian society has a goal of rapid development and defending itself, he added.