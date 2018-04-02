The UK, the US and other countries that are blindly following them have resorted to outright lies, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, RIA Novosty reported.

“Our Western partners - first of all, UK, the US and several countries that blindly follow them - have resorted to outright lies and misinformation. We respond to this, in my opinion, calmly enough and in cold blood, insisting that any allegations should be justified, “ Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Bangladesh’s counterpart.

As reported earlier, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack, while Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.