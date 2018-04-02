Tickets for the Taj Mahal, India’s most popular tourist attraction, will only entitle holders to a three-hour visit from April 1, Daily Mail reported.

The Archaeological Survey of India said that on occasion visitor numbers have surged to 50,000 a day and that some people linger there from dawn till dusk.

The time restriction is being implemented to help staff manage the crowds.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631.