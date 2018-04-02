Former member of the Utah Senate Bill Barton has called to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

In his article on thespectrum.com he recalled that two years ago Utah’s Senate allowed the consul general of a brutal dictatorship to lecture our state on tolerance.

“February marks the 30th anniversary of dictatorial Azerbaijan’s first pogrom – a government-approved massacre – against its Armenian citizens. It is imperative for Utahns to know this history, which sparked the dusk of the Soviet Union, so that we are never again manipulated by lavish lobbyists’ lies,” he wrote.

In his article Barton presented the history of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan and called to condemned unprovoked aggression and war crimes by Azerbaijan.

“Today, just like 30 years ago in Sumgait, most of the world stands idly by as Azerbaijan – a nation run by a petroleum-enriched dictatorship – buys lobbyist and influence in our nation’s halls of power and tries to infiltrate state capitols,” he wrote.

“Americans must always stand with people who are willing to fight for their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in their homeland. We must recognize the integrity and independence of the people of Artsakh and promise that America will not soon forget their sacrifices for the hard-fought independence. We owe this to everyone who lived in fear in the USSR; to everyone who heard President Reagan’s words and were inspired to throw off the shackles of oppression and tyranny. We owe it to the Armenians in Artsakh.

Seven states have already recognized the Republic of Artsakh through legislative resolutions. We should be next.”