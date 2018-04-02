YEREVAN.- Family, friends of servicemen who died in the 2016 April war in 2016, ordinary citizens visited today Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the soldiers heroically fallen during the war.

Mother of the died serviceman Grigor Harutyunyan told reporters that she still doesn't believe that her son was killed.

"I do not believe that he died, I'm still awaiting the return of my son. I know, my son is now serving in Karabakh, and he will return," the woman said.

According to her, for the last time she spoke with her son on March 31, 2016.

"On April 2, I heard his voice in my dream, he called for help. Then we learned that he was among the dead," she noted, adding that her youngest son is also serving in the army.