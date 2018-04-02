Life of 8-year old girl, injured in Burger King explosion, is out of danger

Azerbaijani Popular Front Party's activist disappears

Ara Babloyan: Victims of Yerevan restaurant explosion are in stable condition

8-year-old girl undergoes surgery Burger King restaurant blast

Drug used to treat lung tumours may also work on breast cancer patients

Names of injured in Burger King restaurant blast are announced

Burger King restaurant blast: Citizens of Russia, Iran and Armenia are among injured

Concussions originate from ringing deep inside the brain, modeling suggests

Investigation underway into Burger King restaurant blast (PHOTOS)

9 people injured in Burger King restaurant blast in Yerevan

Idea of confederation with Turkey is popular in Azerbaijan

Blast hits Burger King restaurant in Yerevan

Kremlin aide: Trump invites Putin to Washington

Scientists discover a tiny stomach hidden inside lung tumours, because cancer is changing

Visits to Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours

Killed Armenak Urfanyan's mother: My son deserves rank of National Hero

Trump: Our country is being stolen

Mother of soldier killed in April war: I'm still awaiting return of my son

April war participant: I cannot forget that April

A single milkshake can harm your blood vessels

Former member of Utah Senate calls to recognize Artsakh

Osaka to host G20 summit

Mohamed Salah sets conditions during talks with Real

The only Armenian in Turkish village visits church on Easter Sunday

People do not mate with relatives because of the smell, study says

Defense Minister: We cannot shoulder Armenia’s defense on one part of population

Israeli minister urges to recognize Armenian Genocide

Lavrov accused UK and its allies of lying over Skripal attack

Australia confirms 2 Russian diplomats left the country

New York magazine photoshops Donald Trump as pig

Armenian army chief: Armenian army is ready for everything

Human rights activist: Bako Sahakyan’s visit to US is important for Karabakh

Candlelight vigil dedicated to April war victims held in Yerevan

Putin to visit Ankara on April 3-4

Sydney university develops glue to seal wounds in a minute

NBA: Top 10 plays of the night

At least 7 killed and 22 inured in Mexico prison riot

ATP: Khachanov ranks 40th

China hopes US will soon cancel new duties on metal

Artsakh prsident's adviser: Approaches were reconsidered after 2016 April war

Woman mistakes 37-week pregnancy for bad Chinese food

April 2 marks two years since large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian President congratulates Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on his re-election

Excavations in a unique Armenia cave can be stopped due to lack of funding (PHOTO)

Car explosion in Kyiv

Two glasses of Apple juice a day significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, study says

The Voice Ukraine: Srbui Sargsyan is through to next stage

Messi introduces his newborn son (PHOTO)

Elon Musk jokes about Tesla’s bankruptcy

Aubameyang explains his new haircut

Arsène Wenger: It's great that Aubameyang let Lacazette take penalty

John Sullivan assumes title of Acting Secretary of State

Artsakh president visits Dadivank monastery

Netanyahu: Israel will not accept moral preaching from a country that is bombing civilians

German FM says decision to expel Russian diplomats is a signal of unity

Davisur: Armenia-made equipment not inferior to foreign products

UK defense minister says world’s patience towards Putin is running out

5.4 quake hits Iran-Iraq border

US plans to ask visa applicants about social media history

Zakharova says boycott of Russia-hosted World Cup is main goal of the West

Dani Alves wins his 37th trophy

Ibrahimovic: I didn't want to let it down this time

10 killed in India hotel collapse

Վենեսուելայում ձերբակալել են մեկուսարանի 68 բանտարկյալի մահվան համար կասկածվող ոստիկաններին

Eating cheese, apples and yoghurt and drinking tea or coffee slashes risk of diabetes

Mahmoud Abbas instructs to convey emergency meeting of UN Security Council

Russia’s Kemerovo governor resigns over shopping mall fire

Easter Divine Liturgy at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (PHOTO)

First group of expelled Russian diplomats leaves US embassy

PSG wins Coupe de la Ligue title

Cambridge bids farewell to Hawking

Moscow sends note to London listing questions on Skripal case

President Trump accuses Amazon of scamming US Post Office

Optimistic people have healthier hearts, study says

Armenian 'Army55M' by no aspects concedes to modern unmanned aerial vehicles

Two people killed light plane cashes on motorway in France

German Foreign Ministry expresses concern over violence in Gaza

Azerbaijani opposition holds rally in Baku

Puigdemont vows not to abandon his ideas

Health begins to deteriorate in just 2 WEEKS of living like a 'couch potato', scientists warn

Armenia President attends Easter Vigil service in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Saudi air defense shoot down ballistic missile fired from Yemen

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez goals give victory to Manchester United

Pakistani teenager has tumour weighing more than 70 POUNDS removed

Japanese FM: North Korea preparing for another nuclear test

Putin to visit Turkey on April 4-5

Miley Cyrus in naughty bunny in racy Easter photo shoot

A young football player dies in France

President-elect, France MFA official discuss Armenia-EU partnership agreement

MFA says 50 UK diplomatic mission members will be expelled from Russia

Eating out more toxic than cooking at home, study says

Emily Ratajkowski strips down to her underwear in sizzling photo

Armenia has new ambassador to France

Armenia President appoints new ambassador to Israel

1.5mn tourists visit Armenia in 2017

Garry Kasparov calls for boycotting 2018 World Cup Russia

Armenia President attends official opening of The Alexander Hotel in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend does not want to have more children

Researchers develop test that could help detect degenerative brain diseases

NATO informs about terms for restoration of collaboration with Russia