The electoral platform of the presidential candidate of Azerbaijan, leader of the Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu is distinguished by the idea of changing the state status of Azerbaijan.
Speaking on Sunday at the debates of presidential candidates, he stated that Russia poses a threat to Azerbaijan, and it is necessary to move to a purely Western vector of development. At the end of the speech, he promised that by becoming a president he would achieve the establishment of a confederation of Azerbaijan with Turkey, contact.az reported.
The chairman of the opposition Musavat Party, Arif Hajili, recalled that the idea of creating a confederation with Turkey had been earlier put forward by the chairman of the Ahrar party, Vagif Hajibeyli. The position of Musavat is the unification of foreign policy positions.