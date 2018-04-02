At least eight people have been hospitalized as a result of an explosion which took place in a Burger King fast food restaurant in central Yerevan. One of the victims is critically injured, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-Colonel Tigran Kostanyan told reporters.

According to him, the identity of all eight victims are established. One of the injured is the manager of cafe, Zaruhi Melkonyan, 19, who was near the cylinder at the time of the explosion.

"The life of Rubina Marcosian, 18, is in danger," Tigran Kostanyan said.

Citizens of Armenia, Russia and Iran are mong the injured people. Almost all of the injured are minors, aged 6, 8, 15 and 16.

According to preliminary information the pressure cylinder of Draught beer exploded.