All victims who were injured in the Burger King restaurant explosion are in stable condition, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan told reporters after personally visiting the Grigor Lusavorich hospital in Yerevan.

The Speaker was present at the surgery of a child who was wounded in the blast.

“The condition of the children is fair. They have different traumas, ranging from minor to heavy. Only one of the children is in serious condition – it is a rather large thigh injury. All muscles have been damaged. The injury has reached the bone, but fortunately the bone itself wasn’t damaged.

The wounds are fragmentary”, Babloyan said.

Earlier it was reported that the explosion occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan, injuring several people.

The ministry of emergency situations released the identities of the injured : Rudolph Markosyan, 6, Rubina Markosyan, 8, Zaruhi Melikyan, 19, Erik Ashughyan, 24 – Iran national, Alyona Agapova, 15 – Russia national, Liza Abramova, 15 – Russia national, Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 – Russia national, Zeyna Husseini, 24, Iran national.