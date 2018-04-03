The U.S. relations with NATO allies will be in the spotlight in connection with the Baltic Summit set for April 3, the Voice of America reported.
President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia, and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, the White House said in a statement.
“The United States-Baltic Summit will focus on how best to strengthen our security, business, trade, energy, and cultural partnerships. The visit will also highlight Baltic states’ achievements since their independence, including their economic growth and recent success in meeting NATO’s defense spending pledge,” the statement reads.