China has received first regimental set of long-range anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumf, TASS reported referring to the military-diplomatic source.
“Two vessels have delivered the first regimental set of S-400s from the port of Ust-Lug, Leningrad Region, to China within the time limit established by the contract. It includes a command post, radar stations, launching stations, energy equipment and other property. It lacks the equipment that was onboard the third vessel,” the source said.
According to the source, the work continues and “the missing equipment is expected to be delivered to the customer in the summer.”