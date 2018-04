NATO has announced that they will not issue visas to Russian diplomats, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

According to him, NATO declared seven Russian employees persona non grata, and refused to issue visas to three other employees, RIA Novosti reported.

As reported earlier, NATO has expelled seven diplomats from Russian mission to the Alliance following the attack on Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4.