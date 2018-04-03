A trade center has been evacuated in Moscow because of a smoke in Burger King fast-food restaurant.

Around 6,000 people were evacuated from the building as the firefighters are looking for a fire source, TASS reported.

A fire alarm went off in Afimall trade center because of a smoke.

As reported earlier, nine people were injured in an explosion in Burger King restaurant in downtown Yerevan on Monday evening. The citizens of Armenia, Russia and Iran, among them five minors, were injured in the blast.