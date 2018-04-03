UK is looking for “proportionate” response to the threat from Russia, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said after retired Russian Lieutenant-General, Evgeny Buzhinsky, said the Salisbury attack may start a new world war.

“We need to respond in a proportionate way to this aggressive behavior from Russia and that’s what we’re doing,” Reuters reported quoting the spokesman.

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Another 24 European countries, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats (total 63 people). Russia, in its turn, denied involvement in the poisoning.