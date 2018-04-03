A French mayor, Caroline Cayeux, has apologized after April Fool’s joke, BBC reported.
According to the source, Cayeux announced on Facebook and Twitter the arrival of Swedish furniture giant Ikea to their town, bringing 4,000 new jobs.
Locals believed her “great news” and were disappointed when the mayor clarified that the news about job opportunities was joke.
Cayeux apologized for her "not very wise" joke and regretted that "the sense of humour was not shared by everyone”, while one Twitter user said “We will all vote for you in the next election... April fool's".